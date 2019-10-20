Madelyn Kaleta

WHEATFIELD, IN - Madelyn Kaleta, age 77, on October 17 2019, went to be with her husband John Paul and daughter Dawn, who preceeded her in death.

In 1960 she married the love of her life John and settled in Hammond where she had four children, Dawn (deceased 1988), Valarie (Phil) Kubacki, John (Carmen) Kaleta, and Glenn (Mary) Kaleta. The family then moved to Merrillville in 1972 where they stayed until they moved to Wheatfield in 1980. Madelyn was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and so much to so many. Her life was spent caring not only for her family but for others when she found a career as an activity director for Life Care Center. She loved sewing, playing cards with her friends, painting and crafts of all kinds but her favorite time was spending time with her grandchildren: Sundae (Tony) Schoon, Phillip (Heather) Kubacki, Carol and Paula Gaviola, Isabella and Colin Kaleta and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie (Jake Bekelya), Payton and Cooper Schoon, Wiley, Lillie and Lukas Kubacki all of whom she loved more than life itself, although they still battle over who is the favorite since she secretly told them they were each her favorite. Her grandchildren and children's spouses were loved as much as she loved her own.

She battled cancer all the way until the end and her friend Alberta was there for her support. In the end she was surrounded by her family in the wonderful hands of the VNA hospice center.

A family graveside service will be held to lay her to rest next to her husband and daughter in the Wheatfield Cemetery.

