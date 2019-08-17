Madelyn Kathleen Nate "Maddy"

ST. JOHN, IN - Madelyn Kathleen Nate "Maddy", age 14 of St. John, IN, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of Cal and Kathleen Nate (nee Kristovic). Loving granddaughter of David and Susan Kristovic, Michael and Paula Nate, and Lynette Stoops. Dearest great granddaughter of LuAnn and Michael Nate, Sue Disbrow, and Bonnie Bronk. Cherished niece of Cheryl (Jason) Stuzik, Michael (Stephanie) Kristovic, Amy Kristovic, Antonio Nate, Celesta (Dusty) Torok Lee, and Gabriel Torok. Dear cousin of Natalie and Nathan Stuzik, Emma and Kate Kristovic, Alainah and Auriana Nate, and Sora Robert. Madelyn is preceded in death by her great grandparents Marilyn and Duane Childers, Genevieve and George Kristovic and great aunt Margie Munden.

Madelyn's light shone wherever she went. She was quick witted, loved fashion, and loved to travel. If you saw her she most likely had an iced coffee in her hand and a bow in her hair. She was a songbird who filled the home with her precious voice. As a cancer survivor, she was the bravest soul anyone has met and her journey inspired many. She was the absolute love of her parents' life.

Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John to Holy Name Catholic Church, Cedar Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Nick Foundation or Make a Wish in Maddy's name preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.