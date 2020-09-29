1/1
Magdalen (Tumidalsky) James
1925 - 2020
Magdalen James (nee Tumidalsky)

CROWN POINT, IN - Magdalen James, (nee Tumidalsky) 95 of Crown Point, passed away Friday, September 26, 2020 at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Robert S. James who passed away December 17, 2019; loving mother of Debra Lynn James; cherished grandmother of Jackson and Elaina Schrupp; family friend of over 60 years, Richard Wise; dearest sister of Dolores (late William) Tobias and the late Irene Smith, William, Robert, Joseph, Benedict and Richard Tumidalsky; dear sister-in-law of Geraldine (late Richard) Tumidalsky; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and her lifelong girl friend, Barbara Kruczek.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:30am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken).

Magdalen James was born on July 30, 1925 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Gizella Tumidalsky and was lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Magdalen was a very disciplined and very creative person. She loved tending to her garden, she excelled at cooking and baking and had a knack for interior decorating. Devoted to her family, Magdalen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. (219) 659-4400




Published in The Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
