Magdelina A. "Monda" Talley (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Obituary
Magdelina A. "Monda" Talley

ST. JOHN, IN - Magdelina A. "Monda" Talley, age 60, of St. John, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

Magdelina is survived by her husband, Don Talley; daughter, Lucia (Chris) Marlow; grandchildren: Monty and Mason Marlow.

Magdelina was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Mitchell.Private services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Sign Magdelina's guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Dec. 10, 2019
