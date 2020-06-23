Malcolm T. Allender

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Malcolm T. Allender, age 72, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Malcolm is survived by his children: Ryan (Elise) Allender and Sarah (Steve) Milcarek; grandchildren: Kaiden and Ophelia; and sister, Jackie Allender. Malcolm was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and parents: Joyce and Charles Allender.

Malcolm was born in London, England on May 24, 1948. He was a Switchman at IHB Railroad. Malcolm was a fan of the Crystal Palace Football Club and the Chicago Cubs.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 form 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Visit Malcolm's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.