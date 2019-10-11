Malcolm Walter Reynolds

VALPARAISO, IN - Malcolm Walter Reynolds passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 8, 2019. He was born in 1928 in Muskegon, MI to Owen Leo Reynolds and Rose Ellen (nee McCarry). He graduated in 1947 from Muskegon Senior High School and received his AB degree from Muskegon Junior College in 1949. In 1951, he received his BS from the University of Michigan and in 1952 his MS, also from the University of Michigan. He also attended Michigan State University and Illinois Institute of Technology.

He married Elyse Claire nee Heinecke in 1953. She was the love of his life and after her death he greatly missed her humor, warmth and faith after 63 years together. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 attaining the rank of Sargent. He was stationed in Atlanta, GA during the Korean War and often referred to this period of his life as the Battle of Peach Tree Street. In 1958, he began teaching at Valparaiso University in the Mathematics Department. He retired from VU as an Associate Professor in 1993. One of his proudest work-related accomplishments was the establishment of the tradition of Froschtag or Frog Day at the Math Department. This noble tradition continues to this day.

After retirement, Malcolm and Elyse travelled across the US and internationally. They also made many trips to the Wabaskang Fishing Camp in Northern Ontario where Malcolm perfected his fishing technique for the illusive perch. He was a life-long environmentalist and progressive.

He was preceded in death by his spouse and both parents.

He is survived by his younger brother Brian Reynolds and spouse Joyce and three sons and their spouses; Timothy and Marie Reynolds, Kevin and Neta Reynolds, and Shawn Reynolds and Pam Eddy, and five grandchildren, Racheal Clapp, Micheal Davis, McCarry Reynolds, and Dylan and Ryan Reynolds, as well as six great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Sunday and Sunlight. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1958, although in later years he also attended the VU Chapel of the Resurrection. His strong faith was central to who he was. His one wish for his funeral service was for a brass band to play "When the Saints Go Marching In" at its conclusion. His sons have endeavored to respect that request.

Donations may be made in his name to Lutheran World Relief.

A Service of Remembrance will take place on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383.