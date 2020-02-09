Manuel A. Ramos (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:30 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Obituary
Manuel A. Ramos

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Manuel A. Ramos, age 76 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Guadalupe M. Ramos; son, Manuel E. (Susie) Ramos; two grandsons: Mario and Jose Ramos; brother, Jorge Ramos; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo and Hilda Ramos; and brothers: Adolfo and David Ramos.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rev. Stephen Kosinski will hold services at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Manuel retired from American Steel Foundries in East Chicago and was a former employee at DFI Insulation in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2020
