Manuel "MJ" J. Cerda

GARY, IN - Manuel "MJ" J. Cerda, age 84 of Gary, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Froebel H.S. Class of '54. Manuel retired from E J & E Railway after 30 years of service. He loved attending Notre Dame games with his son. He was also an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Manuel was a loving husband, father, and adored his two granddaughters and will be missed by all. He had a passion for gatherings in the backyard for cookouts with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Lauro and Socorro Cerda.

Manuel is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Dolly; son Joseph; daughters Nicole and Christina; granddaughters Savannah and Eleanor; brothers Larry, Robert and Joseph; sisters Susan (Jerry) Zacharzuk and Sally Cerda.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation will follow. www.burnsfuneral.com