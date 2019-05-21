Manuel M. Segura

CROWN POINT, IN - Manuel M. Segura, age 87, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home. Manuel is survived by his wife of 68 years: Rosemary; four children: Michael (Mary) Segura, Pamela (Doug) Gourley, Robert Segura, Patricia Tsouklis; five grandchildren: Brent Segura, Alex Segura, Merek (Stephanie) Gourley, Lauren Gourley and Jennifer Tsouklis. Manuel was preceded in death by his sister: Katherine Kaczorowski. Manuel was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He retired from US Steel-Tin Mill, with over 40 years of service. Manuel was a Navy Veteran serving during The Korean War. He enjoyed golfing, dancing and movies and loved to travel, along with his wife.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN. View directions and/or sign Manuel's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.