Marcella Claire Hoshaw

LAS VEGAS, NV - Marcella Claire Hoffman Hoshaw 93, born on May 29, 1925 passed into eternity on May 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert (Bob) Hoshaw, in 2013. They moved from their hometown of Crown Point, Indiana to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1984. Marc, Marcie, Allecram, and Eskimo Mommy were just a few of her nick names. Marcie lived a long, healthy and happy life. They had three children: Bob (Pam), Kathy (Craig) and Dave Hoshaw. Marcie has six grandchildren: Todd Collins (Jennifer), Jeff Collins (Rachel), Tana Collins Stevenson, (Barry), Rob Hoshaw (Katey), Derek Hoshaw and Ryan Hoshaw (Heather). She has eleven Great Grandchildren: Haley, Kristen, Carter, Kyra, Kara, Collin, Ty, Cooper, Ryan, Hunter and Trystan. Marcella's parents were John and Eva Hoffman, also long time residence of Crown Point. Marcella was one of 11 children born to John and Eva. She was preceded in death by eight of her siblings and is survived by her sister, Rosemary Hortyk and brother, Fran Hoffman.

Marcella was fun loving and outgoing. Her favorite past times were: gardening, dancing, knitting, crocheting, sewing, fishing and playing cards with her good friends. She also enjoyed her times of fun and fellowship with her friends every Thursday at the Dennis Bono show.

Marcella will be returned to Crown Point, Indiana for a Memorial Service that will be held at Bethel Church on Broadway on June 29th. Visitation will begin at 10:30am with Service at 11:00am and lunch to follow.