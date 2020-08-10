Marcella D. Bazarko (nee Requarth)

MERRILLVILLE/WHITING, IN - Marcella D. Bazarko (nee Requarth) 95 of Merrillville, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Bazarko who passed away January 5, 2000; loving mother of Larry (Gail) Bazarko, Ray (Linda) Bazarko and Cheryl (Robert) Roach; cherished grandmother of Allison (Gavin) Kirk, Tracey Bazarko, Jeff (Sylvia) Bazarko, Susan (Ron) Jaracz, Tom (Melissa) Ogrenty, Tony (Suzanne) Bazarko, David (Jenna) Bazarko, Daniel Roach, Steve (Christine) Roach, Douglas (Bonnie) Roach and Eric (Lydia) Roach; adoring great grandma of eleven; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie (late Frank) Strbjak and brother Donald Requarth.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Marcella Bazarko was bon on December 3, 1924 to Harry John and Opal Mae Requarth. She had been a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1942. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 81 (serving as its secretary for many years) and was a retiree of the Bank of Indiana (Chase Bank). Marcella loved life and loved to laugh. She was very witty and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and pinochle. She loved to write poetry and to spoil her grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Marcella will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Steeple Repair Fund), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.