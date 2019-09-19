Marcella "Sally" (Celarek) Dora

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella "Sally" (Celarek) Dora.
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marcella "Sally" Dora (nee Celarek)

HAMMOND, IN - Marcella "Sally" Dora (nee Celarek), age 91, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her four daughters, Ann (Michael) Ziemkiewicz, Dorothy Klapak, Sue (Patrick) Ason, and Mary Morrison; five grandchildren: Kelly (Phil) Kinnison, Katie (Tom) Bragg, Jacqueline Klapak, Amanda Morrison, and Andy (Dana) Morrison; two great-granddaughters, Addison and Kennedy Bragg; sister in law, Peggy (late Ed) Celarek; brother in law, Leonard (late Judy) Dora; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Walter; son, Ricky; parents, Walter and Lottie Celarek, sister, Dorothy (late Wayne) Hardcastle, and brothers, Bob and Ed Celarek.

Funeral services Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Dora was a lifelong Hammond resident. She, with her husband Walter "Wally", were the owners of the A & W Drive-In, and the Dari-O, both located in North Hammond. Sally also followed with a long time employment at Steffens Bakery in Calumet City, IL.
Published in The Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.