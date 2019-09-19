Marcella "Sally" Dora (nee Celarek)

HAMMOND, IN - Marcella "Sally" Dora (nee Celarek), age 91, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her four daughters, Ann (Michael) Ziemkiewicz, Dorothy Klapak, Sue (Patrick) Ason, and Mary Morrison; five grandchildren: Kelly (Phil) Kinnison, Katie (Tom) Bragg, Jacqueline Klapak, Amanda Morrison, and Andy (Dana) Morrison; two great-granddaughters, Addison and Kennedy Bragg; sister in law, Peggy (late Ed) Celarek; brother in law, Leonard (late Judy) Dora; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Walter; son, Ricky; parents, Walter and Lottie Celarek, sister, Dorothy (late Wayne) Hardcastle, and brothers, Bob and Ed Celarek.

Funeral services Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Dora was a lifelong Hammond resident. She, with her husband Walter "Wally", were the owners of the A & W Drive-In, and the Dari-O, both located in North Hammond. Sally also followed with a long time employment at Steffens Bakery in Calumet City, IL.