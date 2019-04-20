Marcella M. Umpleby

NORTHBROOK, IL - Marcella M. Umpleby, aged 94, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Northbrook IL. She resided for 40 years in Highland, IN and 20 years in San Diego, CA. Preceded in death by her parents, Nikolas and Kaliope Thriandophilo Levakis, husband Don J. Umpleby, Jr, brother Gust, and sister Katherine Claunch. Survived by children Judith (Tom) Hancock, Jim (Katherine) Umpleby, and grandchildren Tom (Kim) Hancock, Madison White, Claire and Anna Umpleby.

Marcella was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was loved and will be greatly missed by many.

A Memorial will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME at 8941 Kleinman Rd in Highland, IN on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a service immediately following from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Jill Cheney Orr.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.