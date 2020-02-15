Marcia Haberlin

Marcia Haberlin

LOWELL, IN - Marcia Haberlin 96, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Millard (Jannon) Clark, Jr., William (Joya) Clark, Daniel (Beye) Clark; daughter, Cynthia (David) Herz; step children, Charles (Lynne) Haberlin, Patricia (Bob) Bunkowfst, Karen Haberlin; grandchildren, Cameron Clark, Ember Atkinson, Nathaniel Clark, Vanessa Beaver, Jessica Bochart, Amanda Curtis, Leah Holding, Hudson Clark, Jacob Clark; step grandchildren, Larry Hammersley, Wendy Carlin, Valorie Bunkowfst, Jacob Haberlin and Katie Pittz; 13 great grandchildren; sister in law, Joan Smith. Preceded in death by her husbands, Millard Clark, Sr. and Elmer Haberlin; brother, Theo Smith.

Marcia worked many years as a saleslady at The Davis Store in Lowell and was a lifetime member of Lowell Church of Christ. Visitation, Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM, all at her church, Lowell Church of Christ, 299 N. Burr St. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chuck Hochmuth officiating. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 15, 2020
