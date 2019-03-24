Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Marco A. Lona.

Dr. Marco A. Lona

MUNSTER, IN - Dr. Marco A. Lona, 90 of Munster, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Lona.

"Doctor" is survived by his loving family and friends but also by the thousands of patients he helped over 40 years of practicing medicine in the Lake County IN community. He was one of the founding physicians of The Community Hospital and is remembered to this day by the generations of families that he helped and counseled. He will be missed by many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tribute page for Dr. Marco Lona. http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions;jsessionid=00000000.app201a?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=539036&NONCE_TOKEN=1B2AFA3736FC4AB910D852A042746DFA

