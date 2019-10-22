Marco Kuyachich

CROWN POINT, IN - Marco Kuyachich, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on October 16, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life for 45 years, Karen Loraine (Seneff); cherished daughter Laura Elizabeth Anne of Crown Point; mother-in-law, Phyllis Seneff of Merrillville; brother-in-law, Tim Seneff of Portland, OR; Cousins: Susan (Kujaca), Michael, Tressa, Ian Carniello and a great number of many dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Bronko "Tom" Kuyachich and Gelsomina (Jasmine) Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Thursday morning will be visiting from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church (801 W 73rd Ave., Merrillville). Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Marco's name to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.