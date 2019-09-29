Marcus Berry Brown (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN
46368
(219)-762-3013
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Obituary
Marcus Berry Brown

PORTAGE, IN - Marcus Berry Brown, age 76, of Portage, passed away at home on Friday, September 27, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greenville, AL on June 11, 1943. Berry served in the US Army in Korea during the Viet Nam Era. When he returned home he went to work in the rail mill. He eventually retired from US Steel Gary Works after 36 years in environment control. Berry enjoyed traveling, working on cars, taking care of his lawn, sitting on his porch, and most of all spending time with his grandkids. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; four daughters: Diane (Bill) McNorton, Dana (Andrew) Archetti, Jennifer (Shafiq) Hajee, Tracy (Brad) Crawford; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford (Mary) Brown and Charles R. (Bobbie) Brown; two sisters, Deborah Whatley and Nancy (Joe) Tolin; many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Berry was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Brown and Iva Mae Davis; three brothers, Terry, Kent, and Robert; and sister, Cheryl.

Funeral services for Berry will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, (219) 762-3013 or go online to extend condolences at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Sept. 29, 2019
