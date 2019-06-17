Marcy Lucia

HIGHLAND, IN - Marcy Lucia, nee Leibrandt, age 92, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Lucia. Loving mother of Anthony "Tony" (Shirley) Lucia. Devoted grandmother of Gary Lucia and Kristin Lucia. Preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Elizabeth Leibrandt and three sisters and six brothers.

Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Prayer service Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home leaving for a 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

Mrs. Lucia was an Eucharistic minister at St. John Catholic Church and was a hospital volunteer at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Margarets Hospital in Dyer. Memorial contributions may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com