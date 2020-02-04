Margaret A. Fizer (nee Ignas)

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret A. Fizer (nee Ignas), age 71, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Margaret is survived by her brother, James (late Barbara) Ignas; three nephews, Stanley, Patrick and George and great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00p.m. -8:00p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN. Margaret will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. At Rest Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

