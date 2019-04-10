Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. "Peggy" (Gold) Hall.

Margaret A. "Peggy" Hall (nee Gold)

VALPARAISO, IN – Peggy, age 82, this Saint of a woman left us far too early on April 1, 2019. Born on September 16, 1936 in Berwyn, IL. Peggy was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who loved family gatherings, train trips, gardening and George Harrison.

Peggy was married to Roger in 1963 and shared many blissful years until his passing in 2003. Survived by her loving family, Roger (Scott) (Nancy Melvin) Hall and Mark S. (Daniela Wiatrowski) Hall; brother Bruce (Machelle) Gold; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; parents, Ben and Midge Gold (nee Wynne); daughter, Diana L. Lynch (Smith); son, John W. Houghland. Mom had a great love for life and family. All will miss her. A celebration of her life will be held Friday April 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, Visitation at 2:00 PM, Service at 3:00 PM, reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice Valparaiso.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.