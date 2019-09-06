Margaret A. (Harnett) Harnett

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
321 E. Joliet St.
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Margaret A. Wolfe (nee Harnett)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Margaret A. Wolfe (nee Harnett), age 84 of Valparaiso, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, passed away September 4, 2019. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, class of 1952, and St. Anne's School of Nursing, class of 1955. Margaret worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's hospital, St. Anthony's hospital, and Internal Medicine Associates. She was a longtime nurse for Dr. John Scully, and Dr. John Mirro. Margaret touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Wolfe; parents, John and Rachel Harnett; brother, Jack Harnett. Margaret is survived by her children, Diane Wolfe of Valparaiso, Patrick (Cathy) Wolfe of Noblesville, Mary Ann Wolfe of Valparaiso; grandchildren- Katie Reeves, Christopher and Johnathan Wolfe; sister-in-law, Jane Harnett; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) on Monday, September 9, 2019, proceeding to St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Patrick Kalich officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Sept. 6, 2019
