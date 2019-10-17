Margaret Alberta Obrenski "Marge" (nee Hmurovic)

WHITING, IN/DEMOTTE, IN - Margaret A. Obrenski (nee Hmurovic), 96, of Whiting and DeMotte, passed away October 15, 2019. She is survived by her two loving sons: James (Wendy) Obrenski, Timothy (Kathy) Obrenski; loving granddaughter, Brianna Obrenski; brother, Albert (Pauline "Joan") Murovic; many loving nieces and nephews and family pet, Tiger.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Vince Obrenski, infant granddaughter, Jaime Charlene; parents: Charles and Mary (nee Berchin)Hmurovic; sisters: Elizabeth "Betty" (late Jack) Cerajewski, Helen (late Mike) Rogina, Ann (late Joe) Dado; brothers: John (Sylvia) Hmurovic, Joe (Maryann) Murovic, Henry (late Mary) Hmurovic, Charles (Betty) Hmurovic, infants: brother Andy, sister Mary.

Margaret was a strong- willed, determined, creative lady who loved to camp, travel, crochet, sketch and cook for her family. She did beautiful crochet and needle work. As a devoted Catholic parishioner, she belonged to the Immaculate Conception Church in Whiting, IN for over 60 years where she and Vince were married in 1946.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN.) Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK with Father Dennis Faker officiating. Internment, at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN. For further information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.comNIW times please run Thursday, October 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margaret to Hospice of the Calumet Area, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Demotte, IN or a donation of your choice. NIW times please run Thursday, October 17, 2019. www.mycalumetpark.com