Margaret A. Pazanin (nee Kosteba)

LYNWOOD, IL - Margaret A. Pazanin (nee Kosteba), age 84, of Lynwood, IL, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Phillip B. Pazanin. Devoted mother of Philip (Mary), Paul (Judy), Glenn (Kathleen), Michael (Jeannine), and Todd (Linda) Pazanin. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Ann (late Tom) Pedersoli and Stephen (late Virginia) Kosteba. Loving aunt to several nephews and nieces.

Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Lying in state Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL, Rev. David Krolczyk officiating. Margaret was a member of the Homemakers Society and an award-winning artist.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.