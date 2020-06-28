Margaret A. Pelc

HAMMOND, IN-Margaret A. Pelc passed away on June 12, 2019 at the age of 91 after a struggle with memory problems.

She was a member of the Pelc family that lived on Conkey Street in Hammond, IN. She joined with family members who moved to Munster, IN where she was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Church. For most of her working life she was employed at NIPSCO in the Purchasing Dept. In her younger days she participated in ballroom dance competitions and enjoyed golfing. Bowling was another pastime that she was able to enjoy into her later years. She was devoted to her family.

Preceded in death by her brothers: Frank, Al, John and Ed; sisters: Josephine Mroz and Agnes Kallas; nephews: Ted Kallas and Tommy Mroz.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews to whom she was most generous. May she be resting in peace. Marsha