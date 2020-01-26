Margaret A. Shawver

HAMMOND, IN -

Margaret A. Shawver age 70 of Hammond passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Terry, sons; Shaun (Pamela) Shawver, Jason Shawver, Ryan (Denise) Shawver and Derek (Joanne Lis) Shawver; grandchildren Savannah, Sophia, Anna, Logan, Katherine, Chole and Brooklyn; great granddaughter Bailey, her brother Roye (Patty) Robley. She is preceded in death by parents Roye and Clara Robley, sister Katherine Beare.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 28th at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith with Pastor Jim Utley officiating. Cremation will follow services. Friends may meet with the family on Monday January 27th from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m.at White Funeral Home.

Margaret was a member of Family Christian Center in Munster. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com