Margaret A. Zuklin (nee Baut)

WHEATFIELD, IN - Margaret A. Zuklin (nee Baut), age 78 of Wheatfield, IN passed away Monday January 20, 2020. She is survived by two sons John (Trisha) Zuklin, Ryan Zuklin Sr., five grandchildren Ryan JR, Alec, Kelsie, Kori, Carly, one great-grandchild Brayden; special daughter Sue Alonzo; one brother Steve (Karen) Baut; two sisters Jackie ((Lynne) Cowan, Linda (late Joe) Koscielniak; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John; two sisters, Joann Wilson, Lorraine McCracken; two brothers-in-law Ted McCracken, J.R. Wilson; her parents Steve and Ann Baut.

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00P M at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue (1/2 mile south of US Route 30) Crown Point, IN. Rev. Theodore Mens officiating, burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to NWI Humane Society.

www.chapellawnfunerals.com