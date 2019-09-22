Margaret Ann Samuelson Walker

POULSBO, WA - Margaret Ann Samuelson Walker, aged 99, died at home in Poulsbo, WA, on September 8, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Allison Walker of Hammond, IN. Margaret was born on August 3, 1920 in Towner, CO, held a BA from Grinnell College, IA, and MS from Purdue University, IN. Margaret taught in Hammond, IN. In San Diego, Margaret was active in Mission Hills United Church of Christ, Walkabout International, the San Diego Women's Club, and Scripps Ranch High School Library Volunteers.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers; two nephews, and friend Andrew Jay Keith. She is survived by her children: Charles (Bonney) Walker, Homewood, IL; Gail Richmond (Scott, deceased), Poulsbo, WA; and Laura (Gary) Mullins, Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Elizabeth (Robert) Dandy and great-grandson Cooper, Las Vegas, NV; Kelly Walker, Poulsbo, WA; and Alex Walker, Homewood, IL.

Special Thanks to CHI Franciscan Hospice, Gig Harbor, WA, for making Margaret's time at home possible. Memorials may be made to Kitsap County Humane Society, 9167 Dickey Rd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 or Mission Hills Friends of the Library, 215 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103.

