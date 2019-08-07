Margaret B. George

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret B. George, age 91, of Crown Point/LOFS passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Valparaiso. Margaret was born April 19, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Martin and Margaretha (Maichel) Heinz. She graduated from Waller High School in the Lincoln Park section of Chicago and then she attended UCLA. She was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader for fifteen years and a Girl Scout Advisor for several more in Country Club Hills, Illinois. She was the founder of the Young Adult Club at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Country Club Hills. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Margaret is survived by her five children: Cheryl (Tony) Miu of Elkhorn, WI, Leslie George of Crown Point/LOFS, Marge George of Orlando, FL, Caryn (Patrick) Fealey of Crown Point/LOFS and Michael (Claudia) George of Crete, IL; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Elmer George; and two brothers, Martin Heinz and John Heinz.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church 99 County Line Road, Crown Point, IN 46307 with Pastor Jane Aicher officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield Chapel 10909 Randolph Street Winfield, IN 46307 and Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church prior to services.

Margaret's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Life Care Center of Valparaiso and to Harbor Light Hospice for all their kindness. Memorial gifts may be directed to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Margaret's honor. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.