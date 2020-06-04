Margaret B. (Kissel) Springer
Margaret B. Springer(nee Kissel) WHITING/CARMEL, IN - Margaret B. Springer (nee Kissel) 97 of Carmel, IN, formerly of Whiting, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Carmel. Beloved mother of Don (Pam) Springer and Marian (Ron) Copley; loving grand- mother of Tom (Megan) Ragan, Bill (Emily) McNiff, Kimberly (Greg) Lockett, Matthew Copley, Christina Copley and the late Daniel Copley; adoring great grandma of Jack Owen Ragan; many cherished cousins. Private funeral services will be held, there is no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. The Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be live streamed on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00am at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. Margaret Springer was born on November 16, 1922 in Whiting, Indiana to Joseph and Mary (Bendis) Kissel. She was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1940. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. A devoted mother and grandmother, Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
