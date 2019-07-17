Margaret C. Hecimovich (nee Melvan)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Margaret C. Hecimovich (nee Melvan), age 90, late of Schererville, IN formerly of South Chicago, passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Hecimovich. Loving mother of Nicholas (Antoinette) Hecimovich, Donna (late Albert) Pucher, and Janet (Art) Jansky. Cherished grandmother of Jaime (Michael), Nicholas (Kerstin), Lindsay (Ryan), Zack (Amanda), Steve (Alene, fiance), Natalie, and Sarah (Killian). Dearest great grandmother of nine. Dear sister of the late Mara Vidos, the late John (Marilyn), and the late Paul (late Marge). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime employee of South Chicago Community Hospital. She was a past president of the Mendel Mother's Club, and member of the CFU and the Sacred Heart Croatian Church Altar and Rosary Society.

Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.