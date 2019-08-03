Margaret "Marge" Cernia (nee Mulvihill)

PORTAGE, IN -

Margaret "Marge" Cernia (nee Mulvihill), age 85, of Portage, formerly of Griffith, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in East Chicago, IN on January 11, 1934 to Francis Lloyd and Ethel (Jones) Mulvihill.

Marge is survived by her children, Diane (Joe) Wszolek and Ruth (Tony) Anderson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cernia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Chandler, Julie Barney, Edward Jack Cernia and Rachael Anderson; five great grandchildren; sister, Rita Dimos; sister-in-law, Wanda Mulvihill; numerous nieces and nephews and the wonderful staff and friends at Miller's Senior Living Community in Portage. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward John Cernia; son, Edward James Cernia; parents, Lloyd and Ethel Mulvihill; and siblings, Lloyd, Bill, Tim and Patricia.

Marge was a 1952 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School and was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. She enjoyed joking with friends, building puzzles and caring for her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN with Father Kevin McCarthy and Father Walter Rakoczy presiding. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNEAL HOME, PORTAGE, CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN and on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.