Margaret Cox

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Cox age 77 of Hammond, IN passed away December 27, 2019. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Hasse, Catherine Collins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; one sister, Judy; parents Fred and Frances Collins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 3:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN, Randy Harrison, Minster officiating, cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3:00 PM (services time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area.