Margaret Cox

  • "I'm sorry to hear this. Margret was my cousin by marriage...."
    - Rhonda Shoemaker
  • "Don't think she had a mean bone in her body -- at least I..."
    - Kathy Schroeder
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Cox age 77 of Hammond, IN passed away December 27, 2019. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Hasse, Catherine Collins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul; one sister, Judy; parents Fred and Frances Collins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 3:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN, Randy Harrison, Minster officiating, cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3:00 PM (services time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Published in The Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Highland, IN   (219) 923-7800
