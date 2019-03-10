Margaret D. Wiltfong

GRIFFITH, IN - Margaret D. Wiltfong, age 102, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday February 26, 2019. She is survived by her sons Don (Mary Ann) Wiltfong and Tom Wiltfong; grandchildren Susan (Brooks) Parker, Pamela (Alex) Serrano and Jennifer (Jamie) Midgley; great grandchildren Josie, Sam, Ben, Anna, Matthew Parker; Luca, Lauren, Owen, Ella Serrano and Madeleine Midgley and by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Wiltfong, granddaughter Ann Wiltfong, sisters Louise Wohlgemuth, Ruby Johnson, Mildred Lundmark and by her parents Clarence and Mamie Dennison. Margaret was a lifelong member of Griffith First United Methodist Church.

Her spirit was perfectly captured in her High School yearbook (East Chicago Roosevelt class of 1934) which stated "A comeback for everything you say, she'll still be young when you are gray." A funny, loving mother, grandmother and friend – she will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Griffith First United Methodist Church located at 400 W. 44th Place in Griffith, IN with Pastor Tim Powers officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Church prior to the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Anthony Home in Crown Point.

