Margaret Davidson
1932 - 2020
Margaret Davidson

HIGHLAND, IN - Margaret Davidson, 88, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born January 28, 1932 in Whiting, IN.

Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was known for her amazing sense of humor, being a social butterfly, and of course her love for Elvis. Throughout the years, she loved golfing, bowling, and playing card games with her friends and family. She was also an avid sports fan supporting the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, White Sox, and Bulls. She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN.

Marge is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Davidson.

Marge is survived by her two daughters: Christine Wallace (Craig) and Kathleen Small (Mark). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Carly Wallace, Curt Wallace (Kelly), Marc Urban (Traci), Kevin Small (Daniel), Patrick Small (Katie), and Emily Small; and her four great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Brayden, Grace, and Averie.

Although we will miss her dearly, she can now be peacefully reunited with her husband and other half.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave, in Highland on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a funeral mass to follow at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial St John/St Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 PM. with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
24
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
25
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
