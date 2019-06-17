Margaret Earle Solomon

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Margaret Earle Solomon, 82 of Virginia Beach, VA recently of Knox, IN passed away, Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born February 6, 1937 in Goldsboro, NC the daughter of Willie R. White and Nellie Hazel (Hinson) White.

Margaret is survived by her children: Tracey J. (Barry) Triska of Knox, IN, Susan K. (Larry) Bullock of Powhatan, VA, and Christy Solomon Daniels of N. Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren: Steve, Brian, and Mark Triska, Hunter Smith, Morgan and Ashton Daniels, and Kade and Cole Bullock; eight great-grandchildren;several nieces and nephews; siblings: Maxine Vollmer of Gastonia, NC and Leonard (Sandy) White of Chesapeake, VA; and one aunt, Ernestine Daves of Dover, TN. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Ida Ruth Hinson and Annie Merle Hatfield; brother, Willie Arnold White; grandson, Weston L. Daniels; and two husbands: Phillip Thomas "Tom" Tingen and Donald "Don" Harold Solomon.

Funeral will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hollomon- Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory in Valparaiso, IN with burial of ashes at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, VA at a later date.