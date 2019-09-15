Margaret "Marge" Elizabeth Zelenka (nee Brown)

HOBART, IN - Margaret "Marge" Elizabeth Zelenka (nee Brown), age 88, of Hobart, passed away September 12, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, TN on December 31, 1930 to the late Tandy and Dora (nee Carpenter) Brown. She retired after 18 years from Hobart Federal Savings where she was the Vice President Branch Manager. Margaret was a past First Lady Member and President of Portage Rotary and Portage Chamber of Commerce. She was an active campaign worker for Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and United Ways of Porter County. Margaret's family sends a special thank you to the neighbors at Barrington Patio Homes who looked after her.

Margaret is survived by children, Roger (Liz) Hunt, Terry Austin (Kim) Hunt, Carol (Mike) Williams; sister, Susan Baker; eight grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Zelenka; brother, Austin Owen Brown; sister, Jean Fox; son, William Keith Hunt; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's honor, may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Per Margaret's wishes there will be no visitation. A private graveside service has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL 219-924-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.