Margaret Fornaciari

HIGHLAND, IN -

Margaret Fornaciari age 93 of Highland passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Jack Fornaciari, Tom (Late Joan) Fornaciari, Mike (Liz) Fornaciari, Bob (Cheryl) Fornaciari, Wendy (John) Jermolowicz, Mark (Lori) Fornaciari, Pam (Ken) Yearley, and Becky (Steve) Gills; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, step-sister Gloria Quast, and four legged companion, Peaches. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Catherine Nash, husband John D. Fornaciari, and siblings Pat and George.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church located at 3025 Highway Ave., Highland with Fr. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Burial will follow at Holycross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of the service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and also having her daily Michelob Ultra-Light.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to AseraCare Hospice 808 Vale Park Road Suite 200, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

