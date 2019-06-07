Margaret Gesik

  • "Condolences to the Gesik Family."
    - Dave Robertson
Service Information
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN
46394
(219)-659-4400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Gate
5670 Sohl Ave
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Gate
5670 Sohl Ave
, Hammond, IN
Obituary
Margaret I. Gesik (nee Miklos)

ARIZONA/WHITING - Margaret I. Gesik (nee Miklos), age 87, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Whiting, died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Scottsdale following a brief illness. Margaret is survived by her daughter Diane Gesik of Virginia, and son Michael Gesik of Arizona. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Gesik.

Visitation for Margaret will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting from 2:00 to 6:00pm and at The Gate, 5670 Sohl Ave., Hammond on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:00am until time of funeral services at 11:00am with Pastor J. Calaway, officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Born in Chicago to Mike and Anna (Marty) Miklos, she lived on the East Side during her youth and later moved to the Whiting-Robertsdale area, where she lived most of her adult life. For the past six years she lived with her son in Arizona. Faith was a central part of Margaret's life. For many years she was a member of the East Side United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir. Later, she belonged to The Gate (First Assembly of God), Hammond, where she was a prayer leader. Margaret also worked as a volunteer at a local soup kitchen. She will be missed deeply, but remembered fondly by her family members.

www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400


Published in The Times on June 7, 2019
