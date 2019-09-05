Margaret Glenn

CHICAGO, IL - Margaret Glenn age 91 of Chicago, IL formerly of Hammond, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL.

Survivors seven grandchildren: Anthony Glenn, Jonas Smith, Torrence Glenn, Damon Glenn, Darcy Glenn, Joaquiam (Monique) Jackson, Charles Hackett III; niece, Annie Fullilove; nephew, Tommie Walker and a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, Rev. Herman Polk officiating. Interment, Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Glenn family during their time of loss.