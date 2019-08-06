Margaret Irene Stephens (nee Diehl)

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Irene Stephens age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:03 AM in Scottsburg, Indiana. Margaret was born April 8, 1927 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Charles Leroy and Marjorie Tylene Diehl, the oldest of 13 children. Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Jesse Stephens in 1950. Margaret and Ed spent 67 loving years together raising their seven children while opening their home and hearts to everyone.

Margaret was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and aunt. Margaret was known by all for her infectious and constant smile and loving ways. Her light will carry on in all of those whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Alice), Crown Point, IN, Richard (Janis), La Porte, IN, Janet (Jesse) Hernandez, Crown Point, IN, Fred (Janet), Loveland, CO, Carol (Gary) Prange, Snohomish, WA, Peggy (Jay) Myers, Columbus, IN, and Edward (Jessica), Naperville, IL; 22 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and siblings, Edna Rattray, Lois Christine Higgins, Frank Diehl, Betty Fite, and Dan Diehl. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her parents, and siblings William, Virginia, Charlene, James, George, Charles, and Martha.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Rebecca Sundquist officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.