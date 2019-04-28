Margaret J. Drewniak (nee Kotyuk)

WHITING, IN -

Margaret J. Drewniak, 87, of Whiting, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the William J.Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the devoted wife of the late Henry Drewniak: loving mother of Nancy (Michael) Pappas, Jim (Martha) Drewniak and Ron (Lisa) Drewniak; cherished grandmother of Brian (Jovita Miller) Pappas, Kelly (Garrett Gruberman) Pappas, Eric (Mallori Madrinan) Drewniak and Scott (Liz) Drewniak; adoring great grandma of Hailey and Lucas Drewniak; dearest sister of late Elvira Kotyuk and brother of Ted (Maryann) Kotyuk; beautiful aunt of many nieces and nephews and loyal friend to many.

Visitation will be at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St, Whiting, on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond.

Margaret Drewniak was born on December 5, 1931 in Whiting, Indiana to Frank and Emma Kotyuk. She attended Whiting High School, graduating class of 1949, and embarked on quite a dynamic journey. Most know Margaret for her 37 years of service employed by the City of Whiting, 26 years as Clerk Treasurer by winning six elections beginning in 1983. She assisted four mayors and was the first Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Whiting to obtain the Indiana Accredited Municipal Clerk (IAMC) and the Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designations.Margaret's affiliations included 2nd Precinct Vice Committeeman, Indiana (and International) League of Municipal Clerks & Treasurers, Government Finance Officers Association, Indiana Association of Cities & Towns, Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus Wives Club (Treasurer 3 years), Daughters of Isabella, Whiting Robertsdale Historical Society, and Friends of the Library. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, an Officer in the Home and School Association, Cub Scout den mother and member ofthe Rosary Society.

Margaret delighted in gardening, family outings, and excelled in cooking-pierogis and stuffed cabbage always a favorite. She will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, laughter, generosity and gentle wisdom. Margaret's beloved husband of 66 years, Henry, passed away this past December-in peace they love-family and friends will hold dear treasured memories forever. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400