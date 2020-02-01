Margaret (Peggy) Jane Bachman

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Margaret (Peggy) Jane Bachman, a long-time resident of both Hammond, IN and Bloomington, IN, died January 30, 2020 at Meadowood Health Pavilion.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Mary Bachman and Mary Margaret Bachman.

Born 1925 in Walton, IN, Peggy attended Miami University of Ohio and graduated from the University of Illinois with degrees in journalism and music.

Music was Peggy's passion. An accomplished pianist, Peggy could play by ear and often entertained her family, friends, neighbors and colleagues with the American Songbook, as well as Jazz and Big Band standards.

She married the love of her life, William Bachman, a renowned local architect, in 1963. The couple settled happily in a mid-century modern home of Bill's design in Hammond, IN.

Peggy moved to Bloomington, IN several years after Bill Bachman passed away in 1989. Here, she enthusiastically embraced the arts and music programs of Indiana University, serving as a docent for the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University. Peggy loved to guide students, alumni and visitors in their exploration of the museum's collection of art from Africa, Asia, the South Pacific, and the Americas. She also was an ardent supporter as well as a frequent customer of the Angles, the Museum's former gift shop.

Peggy had a big heart and always thought first of others, supporting charities large and small, local and international, celebrated and obscure. To honor the life and work of William Bachman, she established a scholarship program in architecture at the University of Illinois.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, people donate to the .

A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow service at the church.

