Margaret Janett Ryals Gordon (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Union Chapel United Methodist
2720 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
2720 E. 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
2720 E. 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
1505 E. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso, IN
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
1505 E. Morthland Drive
Valparaiso, IN
Obituary
Margaret Janett Ryals Gordon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Margaret Janett Ryals Gordon, 87, went to meet her Lord on June 14, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. She was born August 28, 1931 to Florce and Alma (Shelby) Thompson in Parma, Missouri.

Her funeral will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 2720 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Visitation at the church will be at 4:00 p.m., followed by services at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Interment will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso IN 46383. Visitation at the chapel will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by graveside services at 2:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time). Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel UMC Building Fund.

Published in The Times on June 18, 2019
