Margaret Janett Ryals Gordon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Margaret Janett Ryals Gordon, 87, went to meet her Lord on June 14, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. She was born August 28, 1931 to Florce and Alma (Shelby) Thompson in Parma, Missouri.

Her funeral will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 2720 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Visitation at the church will be at 4:00 p.m., followed by services at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Interment will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso IN 46383. Visitation at the chapel will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by graveside services at 2:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time). Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel UMC Building Fund.

