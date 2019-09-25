Margaret Jean Vrlik (nee Polunc)

WHITING, IN - Margaret Jean Vrlik (nee Polunc), a 91 year-old resident of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 21st, 2019 with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John of 63 years. She was born of Slovakian immigrant parents John and Anna Polunc on September 13, 1928. Margaret is survived by her children: Jean (James) Shuba of Santa Fe, NM, Janice (Thomas) Beda of Virginia Beach, VA, Judy (Jerome) Oblon of Katy, TX, and Robert (Pamela) Vrlik of Crown Point; her five grandchildren: Lauren (Ryan) Hart, Erin (Garrett) Gowan, Ryan Beda, Alyssa Beda, and Jackson Vrlik; her great grandchildren Caden and Hunter Gowan, Landon and Grant Hart; her sister-in-law, Betty Polunc and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary (John) Cengel, Anne (George) Vrabel, John (Margaret) Polance and Joseph Polunc; and her in-laws: Steven (Betty) Vrlik, Amelia (Joseph) Kosteba, and Margaret (Charles) Simaga.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The St. Ann Sodality will offer prayers at the funeral home on Thursday at 4:00p.m.

Margaret was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a part of the congregation at Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, for over 70 years, where she was a member of the St. Ann Sodality and was a member or the former K of C Wives Club of the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696. Proud of her Slovak heritage, Margaret was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, BR. 452 (past auditor), the First Catholic Slovak Men's Union, BR. 762 and participated in decorating the Slovak Christmas Tree for the Museum of Science & Industry's, "Christmas Around the World", Chicago for many years. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliaries of the VFW Walter Kleiber Post 2724 and the American Legion Allied Post 369. Margaret loved her family and traveling to Marco Island, Florida with her husband, enjoyed baking her Slovak pastries, was involved in her grandchildren's activities, and enjoyed cheering for the University of Minnesota gophers, Twins, and Vikings.

She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, the or the Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.