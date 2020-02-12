Margaret Julia "Peggy" Lefler (nee Beyel)

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Julia "Peggy" Lefler (nee Beyel), age 95, of Crown Point, passed away from this life on earth to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Crown Point.

Margaret is survived and mourned by her sons: James Allen "Jim" (Dorothy "Dorrie", nee Gilbert) Lefler, Gerald Wayne "Jerry" (Kay, nee Imrie) Lefler; five grandchildren, who brought much joy to her life: Lisa Lefler Althoff, Laura Lefler Kinnaird, Rachel Lefler, Sarah Lefler and Russell Lefler; four great-grandchildren whom she adored: Alexander (fiancee, Carlyn Snell) Althoff, Peyton Baker, Matthew Althoff and Lindsey Baker; dear friend and sister-in-law, Florence Lehman Lefler; and her many loving nieces and nephews, who meant the world to her.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Elisabeth Beyel; husband, James E. Lefler; twin sister, Patricia "Patsy" Beyel, who at the age of 5, died tragically from injuries sustained when struck by an automobile; sisters: Elizabeth "Betty" (Art) Mongeau, Marie (Jim) Whelan; brother, Theodore "Teddy" Beyel, Jr.; and her dear and devoted friend of over 30 years, Michael "Mike" Kaczmar.

Peggy was born on October 6, 1924 in Chicago, Cook County, IL to Theodore Beyel, Sr. and Elisabeth (nee Minnich) Beyel. She grew up on the south side of Chicago in the Roseland Community. Her early education was at Gompers Elementary School. She graduated 7th in her class of 256 in January 1942 from Christian Fenger High School, where she was also a member of the National Honor Society. After high school graduation, she was employed as a secretary for Extension Magazine. She also worked for Continental Illinois National Bank & Trust Company of Chicago.

On July 14, 1945, Peggy married James Everett "Jim" Lefler in Oak Park, IL and they shared 33 years of marriage. Jim passed away at the young age of 58 on November 8, 1978. Their union was blessed by the births of two sons. In 1955 the Lefler Family established their home in Crown Point and Peggy resided there ever since.

During Peggy's younger married life, she was mostly a stay-at-home wife and mother, but she did work for a time at the Lake County Home. After her husband passed away, she again rejoined the workforce and served as a Ward Clerk at the Lake County Home.

Peggy was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, and a member of the Alter & Rosary Society. She enjoyed being a teacher of CCD (Catholic Christian Doctrine) and also being a Cub Scout Den Mother during Jerry's scouting years. She was a faithful attendee at daily mass when her health allowed.

Peggy maintained her own home, keeping it in good working order and spotlessly clean until the age of 89, when circumstances necessitated a move to the Assisted Living section of St. Anthony's Complex. She remained in Assisted Living for about three years, but for the past two, resided in the Nursing Home section. Residents and staff will remember her for her smile and friendliness. The family extends their deepest thanks for the love and care shown to Peggy the past five years by all at St. Anthony's and to John for his many visits, love and concern.

