Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kelnhofer.

Margaret Kelnhofer

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Kelnhofer (nee Wantland) passed away peacefully at Crown Point Christian Village on Monday, April 15, 2019. Margaret, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana was born on October 12, 1931 and was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Kelnhofer.

Margaret was a devoted mother to her five children, Bridget Tolpa (Robert), Timothy (Debra), David, Thomas and Matthew (Tracy); six grandchildren: Melissa Joseph, Allison Sheppard, Richard, Andrew, Joseph and Christopher Kelnhofer; one great grandchild, Beatrice Joseph; and her dear niece, Judy Moore.

Margaret was the very embodiment of benevolence, radiating kindness to all with whom she came into contact. Margaret was also a moral touchstone and an ever ready source of encouragement to her family and friends.

During her life Margaret loved to cook, garden and was an avid crafter. She and her husband Richard were active members in the churches where they lived, St. Mary's in Crown Point, Indiana, Sacred Heart of Mary, Elk Rapids, Michigan and St. Augusta, Lake Village, Indiana.

In addition to her husband Richard, Margaret is preceded in death by her son David, her sister Georgia Clark and brothers, Hugh and Dean Wantland.

A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in the future with interment at St.Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crown Point, Indiana.