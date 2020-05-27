Margaret Louella Bauman
1919 - 2020
Margaret Louella Bauman DeMOTTE, IN - Margaret Louella Bauman, age 101, of DeMotte, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. She was born January 2, 1919, in Wheatfield, IN the daughter of Philip R. and Adelaide L. (Phillips) Blue. Margaret graduated from Wheatfield High School, Class of 1937. She married the love of her life, Paul L. Bauman on January 6, 1940. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2013. Margaret was a homemaker, member of the DeMotte United Methodist Church, and member of the DeMotte Historical Society. She enjoyed flower gardeningand collecting antique dishes and cups. Margaret is survived by her sons: David (Donna) Bauman of Lowell, IN; Steve (Alana) Bauman of DeMotte, IN; five grandchildren: Darlene (Ian) Marcroft, Michael (Lisa) Bauman, Julie (Kevin) Mason, Tara Bauman, Adam Bauman; three great-grandchildren: Laura and Emily Bauman and Sydney Mason; two step-grandchildren: Alex and Christy Marcroft. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers: Philip, Arthur, and John Blue; sisters: Mary Devine and Alice Hankins. Due to the current health concerns, the family will be having a Private Graveside service at DeMotte Cemetery with Rev. Ed van Wijk officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte United Methodist Church or the DeMotte Historical Society. To share a memory with the Bauman family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.

Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
May 26, 2020
NIce lady
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
