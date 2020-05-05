Margaret Louise "Peggy" Chayhitz (nee Kraynak) VALPARAISO, IN / FORMERLY OF PORTAGE, IN - Margaret Louise "Peggy" Chayhitz, age 99, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1921 in Clairton, PA to John and Mary Kraynak. Peggy graduated from Duquesne (PA) Senior High School and worked at Kennywood Amusement Park in West Mifflin, PA. Later, she worked at US Steel-Irvin Works (PA) in the Tin Plate Mill. In 1952, Peggy moved to Portage, IN where she worked at Combustion Engineering, Inc. in East Chicago, IN. On October 30, 1956 she married Wassil "Bill" Chayhitz, who preceded her in death on March 26, 1994. Peggy is survived by her two sons - Brent (Roxanne) and Barry (Jayne); nine grandchildren - Tara (Jeremy) Venham, Mattison, Kylee, Michael, Danyelle (Patty), Tiffany (Marty) Mundo, Cody (Erica), Cory (Katie), and Macy; nine great-grandchildren - Victoria and Hadley Venham, Isabella, Gianna, Sofia, Alexus, Jacksyn, Pyper, and Cohen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her brothers - John Crane, Joseph, Andrew, Albert, and Peter Kraynak; and sisters - Emily Kraynak and Helen Bain. Peggy liked to read true-crime stories and watch suspense / thriller movies. She enjoyed music by Celtic Thunder and Daniel O'Donnell. Peggy loved professional football and was a huge fan of Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgeers, and the Green Bay Packers. Along with her sister Helen, Peggy was in a Bunco club for many, many years. She had attended Real Life Community Church in Portage, IN and most recently GracePoint Church in Valparaiso, IN. Peggy is remembered for her love of children, all animals, and flowers. She had a kind and gentle soul and loved her family unconditionally. Peggy always had a positive outlook on life and she will be deeply missed. Per Peggy's wishes, there will be no funeral services and a private cremation. The family would like to thank Tammy, Kim, Brian, and Bonnie from Dunes Hospice for the extraordinary and compassionate care they provided to Peggy. Memorial donations in Peggy's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, Valparaiso, IN. Arrangements by BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN.



