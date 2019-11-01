Margaret M. (Muvich) Meyers (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN
46394
(219)-659-4400
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Drive
Dyer, IN
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
11500 S. Fairfield Ave
Chicago, IN
Obituary
Margaret M. Meyers (nee Muvich)

WHITING/VALPARAISO - Margaret M. Kennedy Meyers (nee Muvich), 101 of Valparaiso, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Crown Point Christian Village. Beloved aunt of Phillip Muvich, Carol Okeley, Marlene Ravenscroft and Richard Kennedy; dearest sister-in-law of Catherine Muvich; cherished step-mother of Georgene Frantz and Doris Leonhard; dear step-grandmother of Bennett Frantz and Tonia Leonhard.Margaret was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Kennedy and Frank T. Meyers; son, Harry Kennedy, Jr.; sister, Katherine Mayernik and two brothers, John Muvich and Walter Muvich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, with the Rev. Charles W. Niblick, officiating; visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 11:30am to time of services. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00am at Mount Hope Cemetery, 11500 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago (gather at the cemetery office). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN.

Marge Meyers was born on June 11, 1918 in Whiting, Indiana to Felip and Magda Muvich. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1936. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer and the former SS. Peter and Paul Church, Whiting. Marge always looked stunning and she loved to dance. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Maria Goretti Community Outreach, would be appreciated.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on Nov. 1, 2019
