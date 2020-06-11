Margaret M. (Theobald) Mikola
1936 - 2020
Margaret M. Mikola (nee Theobald)

WHITING, IN -

Margaret M. Mikola (nee Theobald) 84 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Richard; loving mother of Rose (Jon) Hirsch, Richard, Michaele and Mark (Anna) Mikola; cherished grandmother of Jillian Hirsch, Ava and Nicolas Mikola; dearest sister of Frank (Mary) Theobald and Henry "Hank" (Carolyn) Theobald; many dear nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Lois (Robert) Payne.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation for Margaret will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00pm (with a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing required, temperatures will be taken.) The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Margaret Mikola was born on February 16, 1936 to Henry and Cecelia (Valle) Theobald. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. Margaret was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She was a former cook and manager of the St. John Panel Room and an avid bowler. Margaret was a homemaker, caregiver and a dedicated daughter, wife and mother who loved to spend time with her family and friends. Devoted to her family, Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
JUN
13
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (livestream at www.stjohnbap.org)
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Still remember the sweet smile and caring gesture at Roses 50th birthday celebration. Youll be sorely missed.
Junitha & David
Friend
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
t was always fun to visit when we came to the Chicago area and of course the wedding in California - we still have the maracas you bought the twins on your trip across the border that weekend - will remember your smile
Robert and family
Friend
